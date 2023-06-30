80,000 passengers expected at Brussels Airport as the big vacation exodus begins

This year for the first time children in French-medium education start their summer vacation at a different time than their colleagues at Flemish schools. Nevertheless, Brussels Airport’s spokeswoman Ihsane Chioua Lekhli told VRT News that “We still advise passengers to get here well in advance” as today promises to be one of the busiest days of the year at the airport.

When VRT News asked passengers at the airport where they were heading to, classic holiday destinations such as Spain, Greece, Turkey and Italy appeared to be as popular as every.

80.000 passengers are expected today, making 30 June one of the busiest days of the year at the airport. The weekend also promises to be busy with 71,000 passengers expected on Saturday and 77,000 passengers expected on Sunday.

During the two-month summer vacation, Brussels Airport expects 4.7 million passengers to pass through Zaventem. This is 15% more than in July and August last year. Nevertheless, passenger numbers are still well below what they were prior to the coronavirus pandemic.