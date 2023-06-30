Changes to public transport in Flanders from Saturday

Meanwhile, there will be changes to the frequency of the services on some routes, while other routes will be given new numbers. Some completely new routes will also be launched. The West Flemish city of Bruges will have its own urban bus network from tomorrow.

What De Lijn has called “basic accessibility” is a brand-new system of public transport. The system is based on layers. The spinal cord of the system is the rail network. The layer below this is called the core network. This consists of the buses and trams that link large population centres and shopping areas, hospitals, etc.

Bus services that link smaller towns and municipalities form the complimentary next work. The lowest layer is “made-to-measure” transport local busses, collective taxi services and car and bike share provision. This is for sparsely populated areas and other areas during times of the day at which few people use public transport.

Saturday 1 July will be the first day on which the changes become visible to the travelling public. De Lijn’s Director-General Ann Schoubs told VRT News that modifications will be to around 16,000 bus stops across Flanders. Some stops will be scrapped, others moved, while others still will be served by new bus routes or routes that have had their route numbers revised. Twelve of the stops on the route of the coastal tram service will also be renamed.

All the relevant information can be found at www.delijn.be