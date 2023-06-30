Deadline for filing paper tax returns expires at midnight

The fines can be as much as €1,250 and on top of this those fined could also face a possible surcharge of between 10% and 200% on their eventual tax bill. This means that we have every interest to ensure that our tax returns are filed on time.

The deadline of midnight on Friday also applies to any amendments that a person might wish to make to the simplified tax declaration proposal they received from the Taxation Department.

The Federal Finance Ministry says that only between 6% and 7% of people in Belgium still submit paper tax returns, the rest using the Tax-On-Web platform to submit their returns digitally.

Those using Tax-On-Web have another two weeks to file their returns.