Foreign Minister escapes no confidence vote

Ms Lahbib has been in the eye of political storm for more than two weeks now following her decision to allow visas to be granted to an Iranian delegation in order to allow them to attend a conference in Brussels. The two biggest opposition parties in the Federal Parliament had both tabled no-confidence motions against Ms Lahbib and the motions were due to be voted on during Thursday’s plenary session of the Federal Parliament.

However, and despite their severe reservations about Ms Lahbib’s role and her behaviour since the affair came to light, both the Francophone socialists and the Greens voted in favour of the Liberals’ motion. As a symbolic act, one member each of both the Francophone Socialist and the Green group abstained. This was intended to show their malcontent at Ms Lahbib would causing a crisis that could have caused the Federal Government to fall.