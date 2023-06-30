Inflation falls further and now stands at 4.15%

The primary factor fueling inflation continues to be the rising cost of food. In June 2023 the amount we have to pay for our groceries was an average of 14.43% more than it was in June 2024. The rise in the price of food accounts for 2.78 percentage points of the 4.15% inflation rate.

The good news is that the pace at which food prices are rising is now slowing. Last month the year-on-year increase in the price of groceries (including alcoholic drinks) was 14.43%, down from a year-on-year increase of 15.15% in May.

The fall in energy prices played a major role in bringing down inflation in June. In June 2023 the price of energy was 8.7% cheaper than was the case in June last year.

Fuel for vehicles, bread, grain and products made from sugar, cleaning products, going for a drink at a bar or for a meal at a restaurant and the price of rent have seen the sharpest rises in price. We are are currently paying 30.8% more for pizza and quiche, 25.2% more for eggs and 29.2% more for sugar than we were a year ago.

Meanwhile, electricity, gas, domestic heating oil, mobile telephones and alcoholic drinks all contributed to lowering the general rate of inflation.