Tennis match-fixers sentenced

The match fixing gang fixed a total of 375 matches. They did so by giving bribes to tennis players to fix matches. They then bet on the matches.

The matches that were fixed were in the second division of Belgium’s national tennis competition. The leader of the gang a 32-year-old Armenian was issued with the stiffest sentence. He was given 5 years in prison and fined 8,000 euro. 7 tennis players were also found guilty by the court. However, they were not sentenced.