A first: Highways Police confiscate e-bike that was being ridden recklessly

The police were able to intercept the e-bike cyclist on Antwerp’s Left Bank. The man will appear before magistrates. The man zig-zagged with his e-bike over the cycle lane and the footpath posing a danger to other vehicles and to pedestrians. Due to the speed at which the e-bike was being ridden several pedestrians were forced to jump out of the way. The man also rode through a traffic light that was on red.

When the police attempted to stop him, he rode on. He was eventually intercepted on Antwerp’s Left Bank. The police confiscated the man’s bike, a electrically powered mountain bike. He will appear before magistrates to answer for his reckless behaviour.