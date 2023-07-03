A first: Highways Police confiscate e-bike that was being ridden recklessly
The Antwerp Highways Police has confiscated an electrically powered bicycle that was being driven recklessly. It is the first time that the Highways Police in Antwerp have confiscated an e-bike for this reason. The police spotted a 36-year-old man riding the e-bike at high speed and zig-zagging over the road. The man rode through a red light and also cut other road-users up. In short, he was a danger to himself and to other road-users.
The police were able to intercept the e-bike cyclist on Antwerp’s Left Bank. The man will appear before magistrates. The man zig-zagged with his e-bike over the cycle lane and the footpath posing a danger to other vehicles and to pedestrians. Due to the speed at which the e-bike was being ridden several pedestrians were forced to jump out of the way. The man also rode through a traffic light that was on red.
When the police attempted to stop him, he rode on. He was eventually intercepted on Antwerp’s Left Bank. The police confiscated the man’s bike, a electrically powered mountain bike. He will appear before magistrates to answer for his reckless behaviour.
A first
Rules introduced in 2019 stipulate that vehicles belonging to reckless and dangerous drivers can be confiscated. This is the first time that the measures have been used to confiscate an electrically powered bike. The Mayor of Antwerp Bart De Wever (nationalist) congratulated the police for their decisive action. “Reckless driving by anyone, including cyclists, will not be tolerated".