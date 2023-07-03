Arson attack on Antwerp restaurant

The restaurant is on the Turnhoutsebaan, the main shopping street in Borgerhout. Willem Migom of the Antwerp Local Police Service told VRT News that “According to information from people that reported the fire and CCTV images, the fire started after an explosion”.

The damage remained limited to the front door of the restaurant and no one was injured. The fire started at around 4am.

The bomb disposal service DOVO went to te scene. Police are investigating whether the attack is linked to the trade in illegal narcotics.