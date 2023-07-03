Colleagues call police as heavily inebriated woman drives off in her car after staff party

The woman was found to 2.5 per mill in her blood. Her driving licence was confiscated on the spot. Police had been tipped off by the woman’s colleagues that she was driving way over the limit.

She had ignored her colleagues’ advice and had driven off from a staff party despite being drunk. Last weekend the Rivierenland Local police service carried out alcohol and drugs test on motorists at 4 locations in Mechelen and Willebroek (both Antwerp Province). During these checks they were able to intercept a woman that was on her way home from a staff party in Mechelen.

Elke Wauters of the Rivierenland Local Police Service told VRT News that "The woman was clearly over the limit and her colleagues didn’t want her to drive home. Nevertheless, she got behind the wheel of her car, so her colleagues called the police. Shortly after she left, we were able to intercept her. She tested positive for alcohol and had 2.5 pro mill in her blood".

The woman was forced to surrender her driving licence for 15 days.

Of the 1,206 tests carried out on motorists by the Rivierenland Local on Friday, Saturday and Sunday night, 36 were positive. 31 motorists tested positive for alcohol and 5 for drugs.