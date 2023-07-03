Disruption to some bus services in Antwerp Province due to strike action

Drivers at the Rumst depot attended a mass meeting with union representatives and management on Monday morning and no vehicles left the depot. The reason for the action is an incident on Friday in which a driver was punched in the face aboard his vehicle in Boom (Antwerp Province).

The action is causing disruption on several bus routes in the southwest of Antwerp Province. De Lijn advises passengers to consult its website www.delijn.be or its app to check whether their service is running. Services should have returned to normal before the start of the evening rush hour.