Fire fighters dig for three hours to rescue dachshund from foxhole

On Sunday afternoon the Fire Service received a call to help an animal in distress in Tervuren Park in Flemish Brabant. A dachshund had got stuck down a foxhole.

Fire Service Captain Wieland Verboomen told VRT News that "The dog’s owner was unable to get him back out”.

“We immediately started excavation work”, Captain Wieland joked. "But the more we dug, the further the dog crawled into the fox den. We heard the dog barking all the time and there was even a short fight between the dog and the fox”.

Thanks to the persistence of the fire fighters and a team from the animal welfare organisation Animal Rescue the dog was freed after around three hours of digging. The animal was returned to his owner safe and well. The fox was a little shocked but its den remained pretty much intact", Captain Verboomen told VRT News.