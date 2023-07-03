King Albert to remain in hospital for another few days

King Albert was admitted to hospital last week after he had become ill at his official residence, Belvédère Castle on the Royal Estate in the Brussels municipality of Laken. The former monarch was displaying signs of dehydration.

On Friday the Royal Palace said that King Albert might have been able to return home today (Monday 3 July). However, it has since been decided that the former monarch will remain under observation in hospital for a few more days. A Palace spokesperson said that “He is recovering well, but in agreement with the doctor it has been decided to take no risks and to extend his stay in hospital”.

When exactly King Albert will be discharged from hospital is still unclear.

King Albert was Belgium’s Head of State from 9 August 1993 until 21 July 2013. He was the 6th King of the Belgian. 10 years ago King Albert announced that he was to abdicate in favour of his son Filip. King Albert has had health issues during the past few years. He is a heart patient and in 2014 he had a skin tumour removed from his head.