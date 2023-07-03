Summer holidays: how to ensure the BBQ doesn’t end in food poisoning!

"Actually, any meat can be contaminated with bacteria. A firm piece of beef means the bacteria will remain mainly on the outside: frying a steak whole is generally safe. When you cut the meat finely and eat it raw, for example for dishes such as carpaccio or tartare, that becomes more problematic because bacteria can live inside. So it is very important to prepare fresh raw meat dishes. If meat is left at room or outside temperature for too long, bacteria can quickly multiply. These bacteria can make you quite ill after eating."

"If the meat is not left out of the fridge for too long, there is no big problem," Dr Devroey continues. "The longer out of the fridge, the longer the meat rests at room or outside temperature and the greater the chance of bacteria developing on it."

And what about fried meat? How long can you keep that? "Be careful" advises the doctor. "At a barbecue, fried meat is on the table for a long time. Then there is also a high chance of bacteria developing on it. Meat from a barbecue that has already been fried should not be kept."