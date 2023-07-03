Summer holidays: Lore and Jonas convert bus into hotel on wheels

The spark came from a VRT TV programme, “Columbus”, when they saw VRT TV personality Wim Lybaert welcome his guests to a house on wheels. The Flemings thought they could go one better and convert an old school bus into a hotel on wheels.

“What Wim Lybaert was doing so appealed to us” explains Lore, who hails from Alsemberg outside Brussels. “Six months ago we decided to purchase a bus and turn it into a hotel on wheels”.

Their verdict on the experience of holidaying on wheels: “It’s far more adventurous than booking a stay at an all-in hotel and offers a little more luxury than camping out in a tent”.