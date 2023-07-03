Summer holidays: Lore and Jonas convert bus into hotel on wheels
For many years Lore and Jonas have been holidaying in their camper van, but recently they decided to convert an old bus to take them and their guests on holiday.
The spark came from a VRT TV programme, “Columbus”, when they saw VRT TV personality Wim Lybaert welcome his guests to a house on wheels. The Flemings thought they could go one better and convert an old school bus into a hotel on wheels.
“What Wim Lybaert was doing so appealed to us” explains Lore, who hails from Alsemberg outside Brussels. “Six months ago we decided to purchase a bus and turn it into a hotel on wheels”.
Their verdict on the experience of holidaying on wheels: “It’s far more adventurous than booking a stay at an all-in hotel and offers a little more luxury than camping out in a tent”.
Lore says their bus provides all the comfort of a regular hotel: “There are beds, there’s a bathroom with a bath and shower as well as a kitchen.
Lore and Jonas won’t only be using the bus to go on holiday themselves but will be taking paying guests along too!
Staying ten days at the same destination would never be Lore and Jonas’s cup of tea: “We take our hotel on wheels onto the highways and byways. We spend a lot of time outside and don’t stay at the same spot for very long. We’ll be touring Norway – all great fun – but visits to Greece and Iceland too are in the pipeline. Taking our hotel along with us that’s what makes it great fun”.
Lore, Jonas and the guests will all sleep in the same space, but beds can be cordoned off. Lotte and Jonas are not worried their guests will get on their nerves: “We join our guests for activities, but make sure everybody enjoys enough me-time too”.