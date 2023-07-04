“We can’t allow language test for newcomers to become a lottery

"We must avoid the test becoming a lottery that determines who is allowed to build a new life here," says Flemish lawmaker Loes Vandromme (Christian democrat). The test also helps determine whether someone qualifies for social housing or not.

Foreign-speaking newcomers are supposed to have to take the standardised NT2 language test from 1 September in order to determine whether or not they are sufficiently integrated. Academics and teachers are not yet satisfied with the test in its present form.

"The tests are not yet reliable," says MFP Loes Vandromme "and that is problematic because they are the entrance ticket to Flemish society." The language test helps determine whether or not someone qualifies for social housing or not. "We must avoid the test becoming a lottery," Vandromme notes.

Not reliable?

During the language test, newcomers have to show that they have achieved what is called level A2 proficiency in the Dutch language. "This means they can introduce themselves, chat about a familiar topic and understand simple texts," explains Vandromme.

The Centre for Language and Education (CTO), linked to Leuven University, has to validate this language test scientifically. An initial pilot study revealed that the CTO cannot guarantee that the test measures what it is supposed to measure and can therefore show whether someone has effectively achieved A2 level proficiency.

According to several CTO experts, the September deadline is no longer be feasible and a reliable test could not be compiled until March or April of next year at the earliest.

"That’s why we are asking that no legal consequences be attached to the results of the test and that the launch of the test is postponed," Vandromme says. "It is a test with serious legal consequences for people, so if its quality cannot be guaranteed, we shouldn’t introduce it."

Practical concerns

According to Vandromme, there are also practical objections. For instance, it will take about six hours to administer the test, whereas initially only two hours were envisaged. "That is quite an organisational challenge," says Vandromme.

Regulations for the centres that have to organise the tests are strict. There are fixed dates and fixed places to take the tests. The fewer people who pass the test, the fewer qualification bonuses the centre gets. "The centres risk losing out and that is not the intention," Vandromme notes.