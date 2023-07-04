Missing Belgian tourist: Australian police plan new search

For the past week, the authorities in the Australian state of Tasmania have been searching for Céline Cremer. The 31-year-old woman from Liège was last seen in Waratah, a town in the north-west of the island, on 17 June.

On 27 June, her car was found some 10 kilometres away in a car park near Philosopher Falls. It had reportedly been parked there since 20 June. That same day was also the last time her smartphone signal was picked up.

It is suspected that the young woman wanted to hike to the falls in the forest, but got lost or experienced a nasty fall on the way. The hike is known to be easy, but it is currently winter in Australia, with freezing temperatures, snowfall and strong winds.

Dangerous rapids

Search teams, drones and helicopters have already been deployed to find her, but so far in vain. "This is why, we are launching a new search on Tuesday and will be deploying even more resources," the police explain. "In this way, we hope to find answers for her family before we scale back our search."

The operation will include a search of fast-flowing waters.