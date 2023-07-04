Ryanair pilots threaten strike on 15 and 16 July

Earlier this year, Ryanair cabin crews struck over what they claimed were poor working conditions. Now pilots too are threatening to embark on industrial action. "We have been trying to engage in dialogue with Ryanair for six months, but to no avail so now we have to pull the emergency brake," says Hans Elsen of the Christian union ACV Puls.

From five to six days on stand-by

Their labour agreement states that pilots must be available to fly out at any time of the day on five consecutive days. Now the company wants to amend the labour accord and put pilots on stand-by for a sixth day in a row with the loss of a rest day.

"Belgian legislation clearly states that Ryanair cannot change this unilaterally. They have already received several notifications about that, but they just ignore them," Elsen continues. "In theory Ryanair follows Belgian rules, but in practice they implement what they want without taking working conditions into account."

Company profits, but wages remain at pandemic levels

Another problem Ryanair pilots are struggling with is that their wages have not changed since the pandemic. In 2020, they agreed to a 20 per cent pay cut to help the company during the corona crisis. "Ryanair is now once again making 1.8 billion euros in profits, Charleroi is the second most profitable base, but the company does not want to share its profits with their pilots."

Will the strike take place?

Pilots have now announced an intention to strike on 15 and 16 July, but there is still a chance that the strike could be averted. "Only if Ryanair does not want to sit around the table by Friday afternoon will we effectively take strike action," Elsen stressed.

"We know it could cause a lot of difficulties for travellers, but we have been trying to engage in dialogue for six months now, all to no avail. Ryanair is a company that only listens when it hurts economically. Hopefully with this action we will force them to sit down and listen to our pilots."