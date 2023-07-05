Anonymous graffiti artist ROA creates new work in Aalst

Sometimes called the Belgian Banksy ROA is a Ghent-based graffiti artist, who has painted walls all over the world. His works can be seen in New York, Berlin and Bangkok. Yet his identity is still a well-kept secret. His work is highly recognisable: black-and-white drawings of, often dead, animals.

Last month, he made for Hofstade for a new work. It is a skeleton of a badger, and you can find it on the wall of a barn next to the Verleysen Bakery. "He worked on it for about four weeks," explains baker Jaël Verleysen, the owner of the wall.

Jaël did meet ROA. In fact, the artist asked permission to paint the work on his wall. "Even after those four weeks, I don't know his name," Verleysen says. "He wants to remain completely anonymous. He also wore a black hoodie. He is a mysterious figure but is very friendly and pleasant to talk to."

Verleysen is very proud that ROA picked his wall. "The artwork is in our garden, and we can look at it every day. Everyone also stops to take a look at it."

The badger is ROA's second work in Aalst. Earlier, he painted a shrew in the August Marcelstraat. People who want to admire his works in Belgium can also head to Ghent, Doel and Hasselt.