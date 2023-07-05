Code yellow weather warning in Flanders

Belgium experienced severe weather conditions overnight with fierce thundery showers and gusts in places. Code yellow and a warning for wind has now been extended till 1pm and applies to Flanders, Brussels and the Walloon provinces of Hainaut, Walloon Brabant and Liège.

There is a chance of gusts up to 70 km/h or more.

Week ends balmy

Wednesday starts largely dry with occasional sunshine. Later, more clouds will move in, and a shower is not out of the question, thundery showers in places. Gusts up to 70 km/h are possible in many places. Temperatures will range from 15°C to 20°C.

Thursday will start sunny, but it will soon become partly to heavily cloudy with cumulous cloud. Locally, a shower remains possible, but in most places it will stay dry. Highs between 18°C and 22°C. Wind speeds will be weak to moderate.

Friday will be sunny and considerably warmer. Highs between 25°C and 28°C. Wind speeds moderate from the south-east.

Saturday will be sunny and balmy. During the afternoon and evening, chances of some thunderstorms increase. Highs around 30°C in central parts. Sunday will also be balmy, but the Met Office forecasts occasional intense thunderstorms, especially over the centre and east of the country.

Early next week, it will remain dry in most places and partly cloudy. Highs around 25°C in the central parts.