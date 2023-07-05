Open-air swimming pool FLOW opens in Brussels

As in 2021 and 2022, FLOW, an initiative of the not-for-profit association Pool is Cool, is open to the general public this summer. It’s the only open-air swimming pool in the Brussels-Capital Region and swimmers are advised to book a slot in advance if they want to get in.

Besides swimming FLOW also offers concerts and pool parties, children's animation, artistic performances and debates. FLOW's KIOSK is the place to go for drinks and refreshments by the pool.

Biological water treatment

This year for the first time the pool's water is undergoing biological treatment. Plants and micro-organisms are used to keep the water clean, eliminating the need to use chlorine. "This ecological way of treating water is being used for the first time in Brussels," the organisation says. "This became possible due to a decision by the Brussels government on the operation of swimming pools that kicked in in March 2023. FLOW is providing an opportunity to gain experience for future projects including the swimming zone at Neerpede Park."

In December, FLOW became the victim of theft and vandalism. Items stolen included a fridge, a pool cleaner and tools. There were also minor acts of vandalism. Swimmers can now also purchase a FLOW supporter ticket to provide financial backing. "In addition to the purchase of the plant filters much of the money raised through crowdfunding last year went towards repairs. FLOW would not be possible without government subsidies, but these are a lot lower than expected this year," the organisation points says. "This new ticket allows people, who are financially able, to support us."