Asian hornets: three attacks across Flanders

The Asian hornet nests were well-hidden in the hedges. Two victims had to be taken to hospital. The Flemish Bee Institute is now warning gardeners and garden workers to check carefully whether there are any Asian hornet nests in bushes or hedges before they start pruning.

"The Asian hornet, a wasp-like species is on the rise in Belgium and has a habit of making primary nests at this time of year," says René De Backer, president of the Flemish Bee Institute. "Hornets build nests in buildings, but also sometimes in bushes and hedges. The danger is that people who want to trim the hedge come into contact with the nests. The Asian hornet feels threatened and attacks people. The resulting massive attack, is no pleasant experience."

In barely a week's time, three serious incidents occurred when garden workers were at work pruning. The most serious incident happened in Reet (Antwerp Province), where Johan Vanhille, a gardener, was stung several times while trimming a hedge.

"Apparently there was a nest of Asian hornets in the hedge, and they attacked me and stung me about six times," Johan told VRT. "I immediately started getting very itchy, all over my body, and experienced a stuffy feeling in my throat. My head also became very hot." Johan had to go to hospital. "There they gave me adrenaline, hung me on a drip and administered injections. In the end, I stayed there for several hours."

Two people were also attacked in Flemish Brabant Province last week. "In Wilsele, a municipal worker was attacked by worker hornets, he too had to go to hospital. Then someone was stung by Asian hornets in Begijnendijk, but that person did not have to go to hospital," says De Backer.

The Flemish Bee Institute is warning municipal garden departments: "Abroad, there have already been fatalities during pruning work, so we advise everyone to look around carefully first, to see if Asian hornets or nests are present. The primary nests are about the size of a basketball. They are light brown and they look like big paper balls."

People who see a nest of Asian hornets should not try to deal with it themselves, but contact the fire brigade or a specialised company.