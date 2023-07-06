Latvian PM Kariņš: "Imagine thousands of well-trained mercenaries trying to enter the EU"

NATO is meeting in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius next week. Western leaders will be looking at how the alliance’s eastern flank, towards the Russian Federation, can be beefed up. Latvia, one of the Baltic states that broke free from Russian domination in the 90s, is demanding more than promises. The number of NATO soldiers in Latvia is already set to increase from 1,000 to 4,000, but Latvia also wants Ukraine to be admitted to NATO as soon as the present war is over. VRT's Jan Balliauw spoke with the Latvian PM Krišjānis Kariņš.