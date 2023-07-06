Proximus customers experience difficulties making calls, texting and using mobile data

On Twitter there are abundant reports of the technical problems facing telecom operator Proximus. The outages have been spotted in the Wetstraat of Brussels, the European district of the capital, Anderlecht, Bruges, Sint-Niklaas and Oudenaarde. Mobile Vikings, which is on the Proximus network, too is experiencing problems.

On Twitter Proximus has already apologised for the inconvenience and is trying to solve the problem. Earlier, the company responded, in replies to tweets, confirming there are problems with several masts.