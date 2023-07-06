Proximus customers experience difficulties making calls, texting and using mobile data
Telecom giant Proximus has confirmed that there are problems with its mobile network. Some customers have been unable to make calls, send messages or surf the world wide web. "Our technical teams are working at full capacity to solve the problem as soon as possible," Belgium’s former monopoly operator announced on Twitter.
On Twitter there are abundant reports of the technical problems facing telecom operator Proximus. The outages have been spotted in the Wetstraat of Brussels, the European district of the capital, Anderlecht, Bruges, Sint-Niklaas and Oudenaarde. Mobile Vikings, which is on the Proximus network, too is experiencing problems.
On Twitter Proximus has already apologised for the inconvenience and is trying to solve the problem. Earlier, the company responded, in replies to tweets, confirming there are problems with several masts.
UPDATE: Problems were sorted by 10AM.