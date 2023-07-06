Suicide numbers in Flanders fall to 913

The figures for 2021 are the latest available. In Flanders, 913 people died as a result of suicide. This works out at about 2.5 suicides per day. Most sucides are men, around 70%, while West and East Flanders provinces have the highest death rates.

Overall suicide rates fell compared to 2020. For men there is a slight decrease of 1%, but for women there is an increase of 22%, especially in the 15-29 age group.

Minister Crevits has commented on the latest figures: "The number of suicides has fallen, even by a third since the year 2000. This is good news, but we remain a region in which figures are high. Certainly the group of women under 30 is of extra concern to us, because there - unlike in other groups - we see an increase."

Anyone with questions about suicide can contact the Suicide Line on the toll-free number 1813, or online zelfmoordlijn1813.be. In need of a chat? Then you can contact Tele-Onthaal 24/7 on the number 106. You can also chat via www.tele-onthaal.be. Young people can contact Awel on telephone number 102, or via chat at awel.be.