5 and 6 year-old slip away from sport camp and walk 2km home alone

Mr Dedeyne told VRT News that the incident happened just after afternoon break. "Then an activity was taking place for all the children from the primary school, which is why we didn’t notice that two children were missing from a group of sixty. We didn’t realise until a mother called to tell us that her little boy was outside the front door of one of his friends. The mother came here and was very distraught and she had good reason to be so”.

Sportiek admits that it was in the wrong but asks why the children decided to run away. "Before if we had done that we would have been given a good hiding, but the times have change. It is unfortunate that this has happened, but fortunately everything turned out alright”.

The organisers will examine whether the children in its care should be counted more often. A least one of the two childen involved in Tuesday’s incident have not returned to the sport camp since.