Another busy weekend expected at Brussels Airport

However, since this school year French-medium schools in Brussels and Wallonia have different vacation periods than Dutch-medium schools in Flanders and Brussels.

As was the case last weekend Brussels Airport is expecting to welcome many tens of thousands of passengers during the next few days. Today alone 80,000 passengers are expected to pass through the airport.

Tomorrow (Saturday 8 July) a further 71,000 people are expected at the airport while on Sunday 77,000 passengers will pass through Zaventem. It will also be very busy on the roads, so it is advisable to leave for the airport in a plenty of time. Brussels Airport advises passengers to arrive at Zaventem at least three hours in advance of their flight.

Thankfully, as things currently stand no flight delays or cancellations have been announced.