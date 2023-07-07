Belgian Ryanair pilots to strike on 15 and 16 July

The biggest bone of contention for the pilots is a new service roster that Ryanair wishes to introduce.

"Currently pilots work for 5 days and then have 4 rest days. Ryanair wants to unilaterally change this to 6 days work and 3 rest days. This is not legal”, Mr Elsen explained.

Another issue is that the pilots’ salaries have not been increased since the end of the coronavirus crisis.

"In 2020 we agreed to a 20% wage cut to help the company through the coronavirus crisis. However, Ryanair is refusing to restore our salaries to their former levels.”