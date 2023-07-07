BNP Paribas Fortis to raise interest rates for savers

The banks are under increasing pressure to raise the level of interest they give to customers with savings accounts. At the beginning of June Belfius was the first of the high street banks to announce that it was increasing the level of interest it gives to savers. Since then KBC, Keytrade Bank and Deutsche Bank are among the banks to have followed suit.

Earlier this week the Federal Finance Minister Vincent Van Peterghem (Flemish christian democrat) announced that there is to be a new release of government bonds. This is likely to be in September. The Federal Finance Minister hopes that by providing competition to the banks it will encourage them increase the level of interest they give to savers.