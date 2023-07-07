Flemings living 2.6 years longer than Walloons

According to the figures that were released on Thursday, average life expectancy in Belgium (81.7 years) was the same for the three-year period to the end 2022 as it was in the three-year period to the end of 2021.

Life expectancy remains the highest in Flanders, at 82.6 years. Meanwhile, in the Brussels-Capital Region average life expectancy is 81.6 years. The lowest life expectancy of Belgium’s three regions is in Wallonia. There life expectancy stands at 80 years, 2.6 years less than in Flanders.