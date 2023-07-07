Flemings living 2.6 years longer than Walloons
New statistics on life expectancy in Belgium that have been released by the Belgian Bureau of Statistics Statbel show that while life expectancy has remained stable there are still significant differences between the country’s three regions.
According to the figures that were released on Thursday, average life expectancy in Belgium (81.7 years) was the same for the three-year period to the end 2022 as it was in the three-year period to the end of 2021.
Life expectancy remains the highest in Flanders, at 82.6 years. Meanwhile, in the Brussels-Capital Region average life expectancy is 81.6 years. The lowest life expectancy of Belgium’s three regions is in Wallonia. There life expectancy stands at 80 years, 2.6 years less than in Flanders.
Highest life-expectancy in Flemish Brabant
The province with the highest life expectancy is Flemish Brabant. Calculating life expectancy at birth over a three-year period, people living in Flemish Brabant live for an average of 82.9 years. Meanwhile, in Walloon Brabant and in Limburg life expectancy is also high, 82.5 years in both provinces.
In Antwerp Province and West Flanders, average life expectancy is 82.3 years. East Flanders is just behind at 82.2 years.
4 out of 5 Walloon provinces are below the national average for life expectancy for 2020-22. These are the Luxembourg province (80.1 years), Namur province (79.8 years), Liège province (79.5 years), and Hainaut province (78.7 years).