Police in Sint-Niklaas round up members of teenage extortion gang

Three ringleaders of the gang have been brought before a Juvenile Magistrate. The offences allegedly took place in and around Sint-Niklaas railway station and in Sint-Niklaas city centre.

A total of 32 young people, including 30 minors, were involved. The youngest suspect is just 12 years old. The gang was mainly involved in steaming a form of extortion in which the victim is threatened, humiliated or intimidated until he or she hands over money. Most of the gang’s victims were other young people.

A total of 19 youngsters were arrested and questioned. Some of them and in some cases also their parents, initially claimed that what they had done was nothing more that a bit of bullying. Others claimed to have simply been bystanders.

In addition to extortion, part of the gang was also allegedly involved in an attack on a taxi driver at Sint-Niklaas station in early March this year. The three ringleaders of the gang were brought before a Juvenile Magistrate in Dendermonde. The Juvenile Prosecutor's Office has imposed conditions on seven other young people’s freedom including restraining orders. The remaining members of the gang were issued with formal warnings.