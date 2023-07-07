Police in Sint-Niklaas round up members of teenage extortion gang
Police in the East Flemish city of Sint-Niklaas have apprehended more than 30 teenagers, the youngest of whom just 12, that were involved in an extortion racket. The 32-member gang was allegedly involved in more than 30 cases of extortion in which other teenagers were threatened or blackmailed into handing over cash.
Three ringleaders of the gang have been brought before a Juvenile Magistrate. The offences allegedly took place in and around Sint-Niklaas railway station and in Sint-Niklaas city centre.
A total of 32 young people, including 30 minors, were involved. The youngest suspect is just 12 years old. The gang was mainly involved in steaming a form of extortion in which the victim is threatened, humiliated or intimidated until he or she hands over money. Most of the gang’s victims were other young people.
A total of 19 youngsters were arrested and questioned. Some of them and in some cases also their parents, initially claimed that what they had done was nothing more that a bit of bullying. Others claimed to have simply been bystanders.
In addition to extortion, part of the gang was also allegedly involved in an attack on a taxi driver at Sint-Niklaas station in early March this year. The three ringleaders of the gang were brought before a Juvenile Magistrate in Dendermonde. The Juvenile Prosecutor's Office has imposed conditions on seven other young people’s freedom including restraining orders. The remaining members of the gang were issued with formal warnings.