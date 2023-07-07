Temperatures to top 30°C during the forthcoming weekend

Today (Friday) will be sunny and warm with some high cloud. Maximum temperatures will reach 24°C on the High Fens (in the East of Liège Province), 28°C in coastal areas and 29°C in central areas of the country. During Friday night temperatures will fall to between 13°C and 18°C.

Saturday will be very warm with maximum temperatures reaching 27°C on the High Fens and 32°C in the Kempen area in the north of Antwerp and Limburg Provinces.

Cloud will form during the afternoon and in the late afternoon or evening some localised thunderstorms could develop. The chance of a thunderstorm is greatest near to the French border in the west of the country.

On Sunday once again it will be very warm. There could be heavy thunderstorms in some areas especially during the late afternoon and evening. Maximum temperatures will range between 22°C in coastal areas and 28°C or 29°C in inland areas.

Monday will be mainly dry with sunny spells interspersed with periods of cloud. Maximum temperatures will vary between 22°C and 26°C. Winds will be slight to moderate, mainly southwesterly.

Tuesday will start of quite sunny. Cloud will increase during the course of the day. A front bringing thunderstorms will cross the country from west to east. Maximum temperatures will range from 23°C to 28°C.

Wednesday and Thursday will see sunny spells interspersed with cloud and some scattered showers. Maximum temperatures will reach 20°C or 21°C in central areas.