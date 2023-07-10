Australian police halt search for missing Belgian tourist: 'No chance of survival'

Céline Cremer was last seen on 17 June in the town of Waratah, about 10 kilometres from the start of the hike to Philosopher Falls. Her car had been parked in the car park at the start of the hike since at least 20 June.

Police carried out an extensive search of the area in recent weeks. Drones and helicopters were deployed while specialised divers searched waterways.

A last ditch search operation was launched last week, hoping to find the woman, but to no avail. The search operation was to be scaled down if the search yielded no result. "Extensive search efforts have been made in difficult terrain and treacherous weather conditions, but unfortunately Céline has not been found," said commander Stuart Wilkinson.

Medical advice indicated she had little to no chance of survival. "Due to the poor weather conditions and cold temperatures she was exposed to, she could not survive," he said.

According to investigators everything points to the fact that the woman was travelling alone. The Belgian was an inexperienced hiker and equipped for a light day hike

Australian police say they have been in constant contact with the family. "It makes sense that they are devastated," Wilkinson said. Police will follow up any new information on Cremer's disappearance.