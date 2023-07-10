Coronation Festival goes ahead despite weather threat

In Liège the Les Ardentes Festival had to be abandoned due to the weather, but Brussels music festival Brosella, at the foot of the Atomium, and the Afro Latino Festival in Genk (Limburg) were able to go ahead Sunday despite the threat of rain and thunderstorms, though a little later than planned. This was also the case with the Coronation Festival in Tongeren (Limburg). The festival takes to the highways and byways of Flanders’ oldest city on two consecutive weekends. The Coronation Festival can only be witnessed once every seven years and there had been fears the weather would put a damper on the celebrations. Fortunately weather gods smiled on Limburg and 55,000 spectators braved the showers to be experience the pageant.