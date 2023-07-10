Rare pink grasshopper photographed in Limburg garden

Taika Brandorff lives near the Teut nature reserve and is a dog coach and photographer. She normally puts pets like dogs and cats in front of her camera lens, but last Saturday she was able to photograph a pink grasshopper.

"I was actually looking for grasshoppers to post sightings on the website waarnemingen.be, when I suddenly saw a very strikingly pink one sitting there," she tells VRT.

"I had never seen one like this before. Apparently, it’s a genetic defect and the pink pigment is strongly present. It does occur from time to time, but because they stand out so much, they are vulnerable and quickly also fall prey," she explains. "I was once also able to take photos of wild boar, but I can now add this one of the pink grasshopper to my collection."