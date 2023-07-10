Reckless driver wreaks havoc in Strombeek-Bever: 'He was looking for his mobile'

It was Saturday evening around 11.30pm, when local residents in the centre Strombeek-Bever were startled by a few loud bangs. "A driver first hit several parked cars, then several traffic signs, a concrete flower pot and then several more cars," explains Mayor Bart Laeremans (Renewal Party). "All in a stretch of a few hundred metres."

"The motorist claimed he was searching for his mobile phone that had fallen between his feet. That caused him to lose control of vehicle," the mayor says. The mayor was not impressed by this explanation, though the driver tested negative for alcohol.

Neighbourhood resident Françoise was lying in bed when the accident happened. "Suddenly I heard a huge noise. Together with my daughter and her friend, we ran outside. We saw about 50 people standing in the street and debris everywhere. My car had been hit in the left flank and the mirror too had been destroyed. My daughter's car, which was parked behind mine, was also hit. There was debris all over the road."

Driving licence revoked

The exact circumstances of the accident are yet to be established. "Driving too fast or just extremely irresponsible driving seem the most plausible explanations," says the mayor. "The driver's licence has been revoked for 15 days. He and all claimants have been identified."