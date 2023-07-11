Flemish holiday: what’s on?

In many cities and towns, street parties, barbecues and sing-alongs are held to mark 11 July, the anniversary of the Battle of the Golden Spurs, when an army of Flemish townsfolk and farmers defeated the knights of the King of France. The victory prevented the incorporation of Flanders into the French kingdom and allowed it to continue to develop as a separate entity. Be sure to check your municipality's website or social media channels to see what festivities are planned in your area.

The traditional 11 July celebrations take place at Brussels city hall. As president of the Flemish parliament, Liesbeth Homans (nationalist/N-VA) will address those gathered. The Flemish government will also bestow Flemish Community medals. This is a form of recognition that goes to well-known and less well-known Flemish people who have been exceptionally deserving and contributed to the Flemish Community or the Flemish Region in the past year. The recognition also goes to people who, through their talents and activities, have contributed to a positive image of Flanders in the world.

The Flemish Lion flag proudly flies across Flanders today. The words of the Flemish national anthem, the “Flemish Lion” will also resound across northern Belgium. All summer "Vlaanderen zingt" (Flanders Sings) concerts are staged: free sing-along evenings on market squares with hits in Dutch, French and English. On 11 July, there are singalongs in Ostend, Roeselare and Waarschoot.

As in previous years, the market square in Antwerp will be the setting for "Vlaanderen feest" (Flanders celebrates), an evening of free concerts with Flemish artists. Music lovers are welcome from 6pm, for a DJ set and a performance by the #LikeMe cast. Between 9 and 10 pm, the music show hosted by Peter Van de Veire will be broadcast live on VRT 1 TV and the VRT MAX online platform. After the broadcast, there’s another free concert with De Romeo's.

Peter Van de Veire welcomes artists including Camille, Metejoor, XINK, Gustaph, Aaron Blommaert and Pommelien Thijs. Stan Van Samang performs the Flanders party song "Feest". Especially for this occasion, Van Samang sings a new song in Dutch composed together with Jeroen Swinnen and Ronny Mosuse.

Brussels will be the setting for "Flanders celebrates, Brussels dances". There are lots of things to do in the Flemish capital throughout the day and evening, ranging from ‘dance battles’ at the AB concert hall and Beursschouwburg theatre, over walks (with or without a guide) to performances and events at the Brussels Parliament. There's street animation too as well as a concert with the Brussels Philharmonic and Willy Sommers, Liliane Saint-Pierre and Gala Dragot on Brussels historic market square starting at 8:30PM.