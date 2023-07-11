Flemish honours: all teachers, film director and sports star honoured
Teachers, a film director and a sports star are among the Flemings that the Flemish government is honouring with a special decoration on the occasion of the Flemish national holiday. All those decorated are being recognised for the contribution that they have made to Flemish life in recent years.
Over 200,000 Flemish teachers are being recognised for their contribution. They are cherished for their efforts to develop other people’s talents and to get others to give the best of themselves. “We need teachers and that’s why we all should show our appreciation more often” says Flemish PM Jambon (nationalist). Four recent “Teachers of the Year” accepted the medal on behalf of all Flemish teachers.
Film director Lukas Dhont, who directed “Girl” and “Close” is also honoured. Mr Jambon spoke of his ground-breaking work and his efforts that allowed Flemish films and entertainment to shine on the international stage.
Emma Meesseman and her Belgian Cats, the women’s national basketball team, won the European championships. The sports star too received the Flemish medal this 11 July.
Also honoured are Marc Michils, former director of the anti-cancer charity Kom Op Tegen Kanker, and singer Kristel Verbeke for her charity work combatting poverty.