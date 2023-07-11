Flemish Holiday: “Today’s carve-up of powers is holding Flanders back”

"To really meet the challenges, there is an urgent need to give the federated states full powers," Jan Jambon said. That is why things must change after next year's federal and regional elections. "In a year's time, we must decide on nothing less than a structural transformation of this country, which is now not working properly."

Past state reforms have not brought Flanders what it wanted, and so things must change. "No messing about in the margins or small shifts of emphasis, but the resolute allocation to the federated states of even more homogeneous policy areas: the entire healthcare system, all labour and employment policies, everything to do with the economy and so on."

To this end, Mr Jambon intends to "work extremely hard, tugging and pulling, fighting and never giving up". "Because you really don't have to be a “flamingant”, (an ardent Flemish nationalist), to see the country is today in an absolute mess, and making sound policy is often impossible."

The prime minister referred to the corona crisis, when it was not always clear which level of government was responsible for what. "If powers are fragmented, nobody benefits. Not the French-speakers, and certainly not the Flemish, who are apparently also expected to pay the price at the end of the day."

Today’s inefficient policy is too expensive, says Jan Jambon. "It prevents Flanders from advancing to a real leading position in Europe." Not that everything is so bad now. In fact, Mr Jambon thinks that Flemings should be a bit prouder of what does work: growth that is slightly stronger than in the rest of Europe, the unemployment rate that is at an unprecedented low, foreign companies that invest at unprecedented levels, exports that account for 80 per cent of the country's exports and our leading position in innovation.

"It's not all doom and gloom in Flanders. It really isn't." Although the prime minister has to admit that sometimes things could be better: with regard to childcare, the employment rate among people with a migrant background or with regard to the quality of education.

"Flemings need serious, reasoned policies that create the basis for long-term sustainable welfare and prosperity." And the prime minister still sees a role for himself there: "I will continue to work hard to achieve this in the coming years" he said.

It seems Mr Jambon is clearly willing to stay in the job after the next election.