Open-air swimming pool Flow stays closed due to water concerns (VIDEO)

Brussels’s only open-air swimming pool Flow remains closed. The decision to close the pool was taken last Friday because water quality wasn’t up to standard. The pool’s water is biologically treated to ensure high quality and no chlorine is used. But last Friday water quality wasn’t up to standard. Recent tests have shown an improvement, but the pool can still not reopen. The Flow team hope the pool will be able to reopen before the week is out.

Our video shows the pool when it is open.