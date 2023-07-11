VIDEO: See De Lijn drivers’ new secure cabin
This is De Lijn’s new secure driver’s cabin. This driver, working for the Flemish local transport company, explains he’s now completely shielded from passengers eager to inflict blows or spit at him.
De Lijn is eager to beef up security on its buses and is taking action. In recent months there has been a spate of incidents during which drivers faced aggression meted out by the public at large. In future all drivers should be protected in secure cabins. All buses will be equipped with CCTV and staff will wear bodycams where possible. Flemish transport minister Peeters (liberal) has also announced more inspections.