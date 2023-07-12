Decade on the throne: brand new photos of King Filip and Queen Mathilde

It is a year of celebrations for the royal couple. This year marks exactly a decade since King Filip received the proverbial sceptre from his father King Albert II. Earlier this year, a huge garden party for 600 guests was held to celebrate this anniversary.

A week ahead of the Belgian holiday the royal palace is releasing a new series of official portrait photos of the royal couple. Ten photos, one for each year of King Filip’s reign. The photos were taken at Laken Castle in Brussels showing the royals in both gala and civilian attire.