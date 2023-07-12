Flemish nature photographer makes spectacular photos of new Iceland eruption

"The day before the eruption, there was a very big quake with a magnitude of 5.2. The epicentre was about 30 kilometres from my door," Flemish nature photographer Jeroen Van Nieuwenhove told VRT. "We heard an enormously loud, thundering sound coming towards us. Two to three seconds later, the house started shaking. It was the worst earthquake I have experienced here."

On Monday evening, the volcano then began to erupt. Van Nieuwenhove did not hesitate and headed up the mountain, up to 50 to 100 metres from the eruption. "When you step towards it, you first see a long row of lava fountains and then a crack in the ground that opens up. You then notice how the landscape is changing before your eyes, very special."