Flemish nature photographer makes spectacular photos of new Iceland eruption
Flemish nature photographer Jeroen Van Nieuwenhove has managed to make some staggering photos of the Icelandic volcano that erupted earlier this week. The Fleming ventured right up close to the eruption to take pictures. "Before my eyes I saw the landscape changing," he says.
The volcano Fagradalsfjall erupted a little after 6pm CEST on Monday. The volcano is located about 30 kilometres from the capital Reykjavik. The mountain where the eruption occurred is on the Reykjanes Peninsula. Its name means "Smoking Peninsula".
The eruption has not yet affected human activity in Iceland but was preceded by several earthquakes.
"The day before the eruption, there was a very big quake with a magnitude of 5.2. The epicentre was about 30 kilometres from my door," Flemish nature photographer Jeroen Van Nieuwenhove told VRT. "We heard an enormously loud, thundering sound coming towards us. Two to three seconds later, the house started shaking. It was the worst earthquake I have experienced here."
On Monday evening, the volcano then began to erupt. Van Nieuwenhove did not hesitate and headed up the mountain, up to 50 to 100 metres from the eruption. "When you step towards it, you first see a long row of lava fountains and then a crack in the ground that opens up. You then notice how the landscape is changing before your eyes, very special."
Isn't it dangerous to get that close to an eruption? "This type of eruption is fairly tame, there is little energy behind it. It’s especially the toxic gases that can be dangerous, so you have to know where to stand, with the wind at your back. If you smell something, you are in the wrong place."
In Iceland and its capital, Reykjavik, life goes on as usual. "From the capital, you can see the lava spouting. On the weather forecast, they show a prediction of where gases are going and people are advised to keep windows and doors closed, but other than that, life goes on as usual here."