It’s Leuven Beach!

For the next two weeks, the Monseigneur Ladeuzeplein in the heart of the Flemish Brabantine capital will once again be transformed into a large beach. For the 18th time Leuven is hosting the beach volleyball tournament Leuven Beach. Organisers tipped 900 tonnes of sand onto the square to create the sports venue and that is just enough to put Leuven in holiday mood.

Leuven Beach opens today, Wednesday. "The international beach volleyball tournament starts the event," says organiser Johan Neven. "Teams from all over the world will compete in Leuven over the next few days all hoping to qualify for the final. That will be played on the Sunday. Leuven Beach, by the way, is the only international beach volleyball tournament in Belgium. So, there are teams from Argentina, China, the United States and Cameroon, but of course also teams from Belgium and its neighbouring countries."

Besides beach volleyball, other activities are also staged so that there is always something for everyone. "You can come and play spike ball or Viking kubb and on two nights we are organising an after-work event with DJs. For the littlest ones, there is a sandbox to play in and we’re also staging a family day with children's entertainment and performances. We are really trying to make it a total event. It’s fingers crossed hoping the weather does not let us down during the next two weeks, but we are prepared for that. As long as it doesn’t get too stormy, everything will go ahead as planned," Johan concludes.

Leuven Beach runs from 12 July to 23 July.