Police burglary warning: "Beware of toothpicks in the door"

In and around Edegem, creative burglars are at work. Local police have issued a special warning: "We have received several reports in recent days about a burglars’ trick being used. People are finding toothpicks between the front door of their homes," police warn on social media.

Gangs of thieves go a-scouting

Thieves are not using the toothpicks to try and break in, but are checking whether people are at home or not. "They are used as a "preliminary reconnaissance" before a burglary. Sticks that remain in place can indicate long-term absence of the occupants.

"Burglars then think they can make their move undisturbed," police say.

Police are appealing for people to be extra vigilant. "If you go on holiday, ask neighbours, family or friends to check your front door daily." When you have suspicions, always go to the app 112BE or call 101.