Spectacular house fire after two drivers die in smash

Two people are dead after a dreadful road traffic accident in Wijtschate (Heuvelland – West Flanders) yesterday when a delivery van and a lorry crashed. Both vehicles then caught fire. The fire then spread to six terrace houses. The lorry driver was dead at the scene. The delivery van driver later died in a Ghent hospital. Local residents remained unscathed and were looked after at a local community hall. The stricken families are being given emergency accommodation. It’s unclear how the accident occurred. The local prosecutor dispatched a traffic expert to the scene.