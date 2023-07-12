Home News
Spectacular house fire after two drivers die in smash

Two people are dead after a dreadful road traffic accident in Wijtschate (Heuvelland – West Flanders) yesterday when a delivery van and a lorry crashed.  Both vehicles then caught fire.  The fire then spread to six terrace houses. The lorry driver was dead at the scene.  The delivery van driver later died in a Ghent hospital.  Local residents remained unscathed and were looked after at a local community hall.  The stricken families are being given emergency accommodation.  It’s unclear how the accident occurred.  The local prosecutor dispatched a traffic expert to the scene.

Colin Clapson

