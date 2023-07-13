Belgium heads major anti-drug smuggling operation

"In Western Europe, more and more scanning occurs at ports, leading more and more criminals to look for other ways of landing drugs. Drugs are thrown into the sea, only to be recovered later on. That way, gangs avoid customs' scanners that detect cocaine" says Kristian Vanderwaeren, a top Belgian customs officer

The fight against drug smuggling takes place not only in ports, but also on the high seas. Criminals are extremely inventive: drugs are dropped at sea, but also transferred onto smaller vessels or attached to the hull of the ship. "Using containers is still the most common way of smuggling drugs, but there is also a clear trend towards hiding drugs on board or even under the ship itself," he says.