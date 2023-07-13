Belgium launches expedition to Greenland's fjords

On land and in the sea: different types of glaciers

"When we talk about glaciers, it is important to know that there are two types: marine glaciers and land glaciers," says Professor Ulrike Braeckman of Ghent University. She is coordinating the research. Land glaciers are glaciers that end on land. The meltwater from these glaciers reaches the sea’s surface via land because freshwater floats on saltwater.

Something different happens in the case of marine glaciers. The meltwater does not just flow into the sea because the glacier itself is already in the sea. When a marine glacier melts, the freshwater flows into the sea at the level of the seabed. Then the fresh water wants to rise, because it is lighter than salt water. That leads to movement in the water. And that movement in the water brings nutrients from the seabed to the surface, where it is used by plankton. That, in turn, is food for many fish, for example halibut, which in turn is good news for fishermen.

Due to climate change, glaciers are melting and ice cliffs are breaking up. As a result, more and more marine glaciers end up becoming land glaciers. This is bad news for life and ecosystems in the fjords with marine glaciers. "Marine glaciers, lead to a lot of productivity," says Braeckman. "When marine glaciers retreat and become land glaciers, productivity in that fjord will drop."

Both in terms of food supply, as described earlier, but also in terms of carbon storage. A lot of carbon is absorbed in the seabed of fjords. Especially when a marine glacier occurs in a fjord, then there is a lot of movement in the seawater. The more carbon that stays in the seabed, the less that ends up in the air and the less carbon that gets into the air the better, if we want to combat climate change.

Making predictions

The expedition is a collaboration of a lot of institutes and universities. But half of them are Belgian, which is quite special, says Braeckman. "That does not happen often in our field, and it is very nice that we can cooperate with so many institutes and universities. Both nationally and internationally".

With the data collected by the RV Belgica, the researchers want to create predictive models. This will allow them to predict, what the effect of climate change will be on food supply and carbon burial on the basis of the behaviour of glaciers.