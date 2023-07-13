Flemish minister slates ban on Belgian youths in Dutch swimming pools

The Dutch municipality of Terneuzen has decided to restrict access to outdoor pools after several incidents involving groups of Belgian youths. Only swimmers from Terneuzen and the surrounding area are now allowed in. Lifeguards have been equipped with bodycams.

“Disproportionate, excessive and untargeted”. This is how Minister Dalle described the measures on VRT. “It is probably well intentioned, but this really seems to be the wrong approach."

“Refusing people admittance on the basis of domicile is a very wrong principle" he says. "You can set conditions: for example, at the Blaarmeersen recreation park in Ghent non-Ghentians have to pay a small amount and book online. That's a better solution."

"I also see practical problems: what if you are on holiday in the area? What if grandparents, who live locally, come with their grandchildren, who are visiting? What about young people from the neighbourhood who have friends from elsewhere?"

Minister Dalle also objects to the bodycams. "Where is it going to end if you are constantly filmed in an area where you walk around in swimwear. It’s OK for the police: they can draw up official reports, but here we are talking about lifeguards, who have no authority in terms of control and compliance."

Brussels youths

Laszlo van de Voorde, alderman in Terneuzen, talks about the nuisance caused by Belgian youths, "specifically from Brussels and even further afield". Dalle wants more nuance: "I assume some Brussels youths do go to Zealand Flanders, but that group cannot be very large."

The Flemish minister is annoyed about the talk of "Brussels youths" and thinks they are being unfairly targeted. Still, he admits that there is "a small group of young people" who "don't behave in the right way". "They don't belong in these recreational areas. They are welcome, but then they need to show respect. If that is not the case, it is logical that for a certain period of time they are unwelcome."

Mr Dalle says all other young people from Brussels – people who do not misbehave - should be welcome everywhere and all the more so because of the lack of open-air swimming opportunities in Brussels. "If you live in a small flat in the city, it is logical that you look for somewhere cool. The Brussels government has a big responsibility to ensure that more outdoor recreation for young people is possible. The projects in the pipeline, including in Anderlecht, need to proceed more quickly."

Mr Dalle says it should be much easier to swim in open water in Brussels. "In Brussels you have several ponds, but you are not allowed to swim there. We’re asking the Brussels government urgently to look at how this can be made possible ASAP. In Flanders, too, my colleague Demir has relaxed the rules."