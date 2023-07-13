French family smashes into truck on E40 emergency lane: mother dies, partner and two kids injured
One person is dead and three others are injured following a serious road traffic accident on the E40 motorway outside Snellegem (Jabbeke – West Flanders). The accident happened between Aalter and the forking towards Calais at Jabbeke. A French family drove into a truck parked on the emergency lane. The mother died at the scene. Her partner, the driver, was taken to hospital with injuries. The two children, who were on the back seat, were also slightly injured.
The accident occurred around 2.30am last night. The car ended up nearly completely underneath the lorry.
Emergency services attended the accident, but the mother of the family died at the scene. The father and the two children were cut out of the wreckage and taken to hospital.