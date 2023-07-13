Ryanair strike: 44 flights at Charleroi Airport already cancelled

Ryanair's Belgian pilots are protesting the cancellation of a collective labour agreement regulating work and rest times and are demanding wages are returned to pre-pandemic levels. Pilots are taking industrial action on 15 and 16 July triggering massive disruption to the schedule. On Saturday, at least 44 flights from and to Charleroi Airport are cancelled says Charleroi Airport CEO Philippe Verdonck.

Passengers on cancelled flights on Saturday should by now have been informed. They can either opt for an alternative flight or a refund. Ryanair advises passengers to keep a close eye on the airport's website for additional information.

People flying on Ryanair flights on Sunday will have to wait a little longer to hear whether or not their flight is scheduled to go ahead. The low-cost airline only provides information on cancelled flights 48 hours in advance, but 40% of Ryanair flights at the airport are not expected to go ahead next weekend.

Work and rest times and wage woes

Belgian Ryanair pilots announced their intention to strike last week but gave the management some time to open discussions. The pilots reject Ryanair’s new rosters that give pilots get less rest-time. They also want wages brought back to pre-pandemic levels. During the corona crisis, pilots gave up 20 per cent of their pay. Ryanair has no immediate intention of restoring these pay conditions.

Ryanair pilots say the response to their grievances from the management is insufficient and consequently they will take strike action this weekend.